What is the Spinebreak code in Horizon Forbidden West?

The Spinebreak is a facility about 120 meters southwest of Latapolis (where you go during the Death’s Door main quest). On the east side, The Spinebreak is a blocked tunnel with a single locked door on the south side. You’ll explore it during the The Burning Blooms side quest, accompanied by Talanha. The locked door requires a code to unlock, but there are no clues as to the code nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Spinebreak code on a Datapoint, you’ll have to explore the west side of The Spinebreak, and look for the Datapoint called The Other Side. On The Other Side Datapoint, someone called Josh says, “If anybody finds this, take it all, the door code is 2054.” So, the Spinebreak code is 2054.

Related: How to unlock the Ancient Trunk in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should come across The Other Side Datapoint during Need To Know, the side quest that follows on directly from The Burning Blooms but, unlike other door codes elsewhere in the game (such as The Base secret room door found during Eye of the Earth) you can enter the code and unlock the door without completing any particular quest. Beyond the Spinebreak door is an Ancient Valuables Safe full of Very Rare, Rare, and Uncommon valuables that you can sell to any merchant for a high price.