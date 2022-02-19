How to unlock the Ancient Trunk in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West?

Latopolis is a facility filled with interesting secrets. One of the many secrets hidden within its walls is an Ancient Trunk that holds the valuables of the ancient ones. Unlocking it is no easy task and takes a bit of thinking power. Here is how you unlock the Ancient Trunk in Latopolis in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Latopolis during the Death’s Door mission, you will come across a large room filled with water. Take the pathway on the left. There is a door here that won’t open. Climb up to the vent above the door to get access to the room on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next room, you will see a door that is missing its power cell. Look to the left of the door to find the power cell. Place the power cell in the mechanism next to the door to open it. The next room will be much brighter and have the sun shining into it. Use your Pullcaster to climb the ledge above and get onto the catwalk. To your right will be a box. You won’t be able to pull the box but you can push it. Push the box through the door and it will fall into the room below. Jump after it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next room, move the box so that you can jump up to the platform above you. You will be able to see the Ancient Trunk below the platform. To your right will be some Firegleam on the wall. Use the Igniter to destroy it. This will open the way back to the room where you used the power cell. Remove the power cell and walk it back into the room you came from. Install it in the Ancient Trunk to open it.