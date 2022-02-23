What items should you buy from Kalé at the Church of Elleh in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Kalé is one of the first merchants you will meet. He can be found at the Church of Elleh in the game’s first area and will provide players with important items. Some of these are more useful than others.

Below you will find a list of important items that you should definitely buy from Kalé as quickly as you can.

Torch – there are some dark areas in your future, and this torch will prove invaluable. It also pays for itself when you find yourself fighting enemies that are weak to fire.

Crafting Kit – definitely one of the first items you should buy, this will open up all manner of crafting options as you can get more cookbooks and materials.

Cookbooks – you will want to buy all of the Cookbooks that Kalé has for sale, which will cost a total of 2000 Runes. It is well worth it to get access to all those crafting options.

Cracked Pots – an important crafting item that you will need.

Notes – there are two notes that you can buy, the Waypoint Ruins and the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

It’s not a bad idea to ignore everything else he has on offer at this point in the game. Most of it you won’t really need, and ammo can simply be picked up from enemies. If you like, you can farm the area to gather up the Runes you need. The nearby Gatefront Ruins is easy to quickly farm and gather up some quick Runes to grab the items that you need.