What level does Abra evolve into Kadabra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has you encountering multiple Pokémon all over the Hisui region, collecting information about them, and completing research tasks. For Abra, one of the more elusive Pokémon in the game, you may have trouble catching it. However, when you do catch it, it has three evolutions you want to work through and add to your Pokédex. The first is Kadabra. In this guide, we cover what level Abra needs to evolve into Kadabra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The method for Abra has not changed in previous games. While some Pokémon in previous entries may need a specific item or time of day to evolve, Abra only requires a level. You can level Abra into Kadabra when it reaches level 16. Unfortunately, Abra does not know too many attack moves. The best way to level it up is to have it in your party or use it to collect resources while you’re exploring the world. These are small ways to increase its level, and while it may take a bit of time, it’s typically worth it.

When your Abra reaches level 16, you’ll have the option to evolve it. You can find the option in your Satchel when reviewing your Pokémon party.