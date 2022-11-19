What level should you be for the Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are five titans for you to defeat in the Paldea region as you are exploring Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These Pokémon are featured in the Path of Legends storyline, and you will want to complete these tasks if you want to unlock more abilities for your Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on what game you’re playing. The Open Sky Titan is one of them, but these Pokémon do not have a set level of when you should battle them. Here’s what you need to know about what level you should be to battle the Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When should you battle the Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When we fought against the Open Sky Titan, our Pokémon were much stronger than it was, and when we hit it with a super-effective attack, it went down in two hits during the first phase and then one hit during the second phase of the encounter. When we battled against this Titan Pokémon, most of our Pokémon were at or close to level 30.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend battling against Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan, close to when you reach level 20 or even closer to level 25 for most of your Pokémon. This should be a comfortable level for you to engage this Pokémon without too much stress, especially if you prepare and attempt to counter Bombirdier before you start the battle.

Bombirdier is a Flying and Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Ghost, and Dark-type attack. You want to avoid using Ground or Psychic-type moves as Bombirdier is immune to them, and you waste a turn when battling against it.