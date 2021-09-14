What regions will Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf spawn in Pokémon Go raids? – How to get all three

A trio of returning legendary Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. These special Pokémon will be appearing in the game for a limited time starting on September 14 until October 1. You can capture shiny versions of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf during these raids. While these three will be appearing simultaneously, they’re going to be appearing at specific locations in the world. It makes obtaining restricted for certain people, so you’ll have to make sure to cross-reference your location with any available areas they could appear. You’ll also want to coordinate with other trainers to capture one for yourself, especially if you’re hunting their shiny versions.

Where is Uxie spawning?

Uxie, the Psychic-type Pokémon, will be appearing in the Asia-Pacific region. It has a maximum CP of 2,524, an attack of 156, a defense of 270, and a stamina of 181.

Where is Mesprit spawning?

Mesprit, the Psychic-type Pokémon, will be spawning in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Europe regions. It has a maximum CP of 3,058, an attack of 212, a defense of 212, and stamina of 190.

Where is Azelf spawning?

Azelf, the Psychic-type Pokémon will be spawning in North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland. It has a maximum CP of 3,210, an attack of 270, a defense of 151, and stamina of 181.

How to catch Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf

While these Pokémon will be appearing in specific regions of the world, you will be able to capture them by joining another player’s raid through the remote raid pass. You will need to use your remote raid passes to capture them, and to sync up with another player going after them in their specific region.