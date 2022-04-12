What platforms is Hell Is Us on? Answered

The recently revealed Hell Is Us is an intriguing new IP from Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon, and it seems like quite the departure for Rogue Factor who is most known for Necromunda: Underhive Wars and Mordheim: City of the Damned, which are both tactical turn-based games set in the Warhammer universes. Conversely, Hell Is Us is a third-person action exploration game set in a mysterious and dark world in which humanity is being hunted by monsters created from our own negative emotions. Thankfully, like Rogue Factor’s other games, Hell Is Us will be available on most gaming platforms at launch.

Alongside its interesting premise and stark visuals, Hell Is Us promises to deliver immsersive and intuitive exploration by deliberately stripping back modern open-world design systems. Instead of markers and arrows, players will be guided around by the landscape itself, and will explore the dark corners of the map because they wandered there by accident or out of sheer curiosity. The player character also has a flying Familiar-like drone which will likely help them navigate the hostile landscape and find secrets and new paths.

At launch, Hell Is Us will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Steam. The game is currently slated for a 2023 release. There is no word yet on whether last-gen console versions of Hell Is Us will be available at a later date.