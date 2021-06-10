What platforms will Evil Dead The Game release on?

The Evil Dead series is finally making its jump to the video game industry with Evil Dead The Game being made by Saber Interactive. It is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that puts Ash and his friends up against the forces of undead creatures from the movies and series. If you are a longtime fan of the films, you will want to make sure you keep up with all the latest news on the upcoming game. Here are all the platforms you can play Evil Dead The Game on once it releases.

When Evil Dead The Game releases, it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, so all of the biggest platforms currently. Additionally, the game has been specified to have versions on both current and last generation platforms, so PlayStation 4/5 as well as Xbox One/Series X|S will have dedicated versions. As of this writing, there is no indication if there will be any exclusivity of the game between Steam or the Epic Games Store.

It is a little surprising to see Evil Dead The Game come to the Nintendo Switch, as it is not typically the kind of game that releases for the hybrid console. There is word yet if the game will have a physical release or if it will have a cloud version like Hitman 3 or Control.