What starter car is the best from the Used Car dealership in Gran Turismo 7?

Upon breaking into the World Map in Gran Turismo 7, players won’t be able to choose whichever of the over 400 cars it has to offer right way. Instead, the racing title will introduce drivers to the Used Car dealership and lend them 20,000 credits for them to buy their first vehicle. Obviously, 20,000 credits won’t net a superior car by any means, but there may be one car you should have your eyes set on.

As you’re only starting out in GT7, just three cars will be available under your budget, those being: the Honda Fit Hybrid ’14, the Toyota Aqua S ’11, and the Mazda Demio XD Touring ’15. It should be noted first that each of these are respectable choices. For instance, the Aqua S has the higher Performance Point rating, while the Demio XD’s torque makes it excellent for drifting. No matter, we highly recommend the Fit Hybrid ’14 as the car to get you vrooming first. Reason being, the vehicle beats out the other two with its impressive 136 horse power — meaning that it can reach its maximum speed at the quickest rate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, the Fit’s max torque is not anything to be enthused about. But, as the first few races of the campaign don’t require too many narrow turns, the Fit Hybrid ’14 should allow you to start your career off with a few blow out wins and extra money to buy a more well-rounded vehicle shortly after. Additionally, you shouldn’t worry about missing out on collecting the two other cars, as they can be unlocked later on in the Gran Turismo Café.

