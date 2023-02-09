What to do at Dragon Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

While exploring Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy, there are multiple unique statues scattered throughout the castle. One of these statues is that of a dragon surrounding a large bowl. They appear throughout Hogwarts, and you cannot interact with them. These Dragon Statues do serve a purpose, and there is a way you can activate them. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Dragon Statues in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Dragon Statues work in Hogwarts Legacy

All you have to do when you approach a Dragon Statue is use a fire spell, namely Incendio. You can use this while aiming at the statue, which will light it aflame. The bowl at the center of the dragon will catch fire, and you’ll receive a few experience points. A Field Guide page will appear, and you can grab that to add it to your growing collection. You can do this at every Dragon Statue you discover while playing Hogwarts Legacy, and these are good ways to acquire more experience while playing Hogwarts Legacy.

The Dragon Statues are not recognized on the larger map, but they are associated with the Field Guide pages for each area. If you’ve been looking high and low for these pages and can’t find them while using Revelio, you might have missed these Dragon Statues while playing the game. These statues appear when you use the Revelio spell and will be highlighted in blue. Explore Hogwarts using the Revelio spell to track down the final ones to find their Field Guides.

You can begin tracking down these Dragon Statues once you learn the Incendio spell, and you can regularly use the attack out of combat. A handful of locked doors might prevent you from completing your collection, but those can be unlocked as you progress through the game.