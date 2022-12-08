While exploring Valheim, there are plenty of unique locations and resources for you to encounter on your travels. It might be difficult to see if you make your way into the Mistlands, but one of the more obvious things you will run into in this area are the Ancient Roots. These are the massive glowing roots that are connected to the Yggdrasil tree, and they have a hidden power in them that you can unlock, but you need to do a few things first. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Ancient Roots in Valheim.

How the Ancient Roots work in Valheim

It all comes down to creating a Sap Collector with a Dvergr Extractor. It’s an incredibly sharp tool you can place on these Ancient Roots and harvest their energy. They’re going to give you Eitr, which is how you make the many magical items and resources if you plan to become a mage in Valheim. The resources you need to create the Sap Extractor will take you a bit to collect, but once you have them, the Sap Collector is an instrumental item.

Related: Where to find Black Cores in Valheim

One of the main ingredients will be Yggdrasil Wood, and you need 10. You can harvest it from any Yggdrasil shoots you find in the Mistlands. You will need a Blackmetal ax to cut these trees down, but if you’ve been poking your head in the Mistlands biome, you likely already have one and have been chopping these trees down. The second item you need to use is Blackmetal, and these are the bars you’ve found in the Plains. Again, you likely already have plenty of them.

The final resource to create a Sap Extractor will be the Dvergr Extractor. You can find this sharp, pointy item at the Dvergr outposts. You will need to steal from the large box at the top of their outpost, which typically angers them if you do this. You will want to be careful if you steal the resource and try to use it to extract from the roots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all those items, place a workbench down where you want to set the Sap Extractor. The only way to create this item with a hammer is if you are in the range of a workbench.