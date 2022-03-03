What to do with Miniature Ranni Doll in Elden Ring

If you’ve been working your way through Ranni’s quest in Elden Ring, you likely have a lot of questions about where this is all going. You’ll have been all the Lands Between, and it can be challenging to follow every little detail. If you’ve made it to find the Miniature Ranni Doll, you’re on the right path, but the next step can be tricky. This guide details what you need to do with the Miniature Ranni Doll in Elden Ring.

What you’ll need to do is take it to the Ainsel River Main site of grace, close to where you found the doll, and then rest at it. Upon doing so, you’ll see an option to talk to the miniature Ranni doll while at the site of grace. Select the option, and it won’t do anything. Get up, and rest at it once again, and then the doll begins speaking.

The doll informs you that your next task will be to eliminate the Baleful Shadows roaming around nearby. You’ll need to take out these shadows and defeat them. The Baleful shadows will be at Nokstella, Eternal City, which you can reach by following the river you’re presently on, through the tunnels, and until you get to the dam. The door to the city will now be open.