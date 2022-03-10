What to do with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal in Elden Ring

An item you’ll receive in Elden Ring if you complete a quest for White-Faced Varré is called a Pureblood Knight’s Medal. With it, supposedly, you’ll be able to use it to receive an audience with Mohg, Lord of Blood, one of the powerful foes you’ll need to defeat in combat to acquire his Great Rune. He is an optional boss, but getting to him can be challenging, and the Pureblood Knight’s Medal is the key. This guide covers what you need to do with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal in Elden Ring.

When Varré initially hands it to you after completing his quest, he warns you to use it at the correct time. He hints that you’ll be able to use it at some point later, and you’ll gain an audience to meet with Mohg. However, this is not the case. Upon receiving this item, you can use it at any time and unlock an additional area in Elden Ring.

To use the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, all you have to do is go into your inventory, click on the item, and use it. The game will ask for you to clarify that you want to use it, and upon doing so, you’ll be transported to Mohgwyn Palace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you’ll be able to find an audience with Mohg, Lord of Blood, and explore his domain underneath the Siofra River.