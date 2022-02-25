What to do with the Talisman Pouch in Elden Ring

Defeating bosses are always a milestone in any FromSoftware game, and Elden Ring is no exception. One of the significant bosses you’ll be fighting against as you progress through the main story will be Margit the Fell Omen. He is guarding the bridge on Castleward. After you defeat him, he drops an item called the Talisman Pouch. Here’s what you need to know what you can do with the Talisman Pouch in Elden Ring.

The Talisman Pouch is a key item. When you read the description, all it tells you is that by having it, the item increases the number of talisman slots your character can carry. The Talisman are special items you can find hidden throughout the world, and by having this item, you can now carry more than you previously could. You can examine the Talisman your character can carry on the equipment page of your character menu.

Outside of holding onto the Talisman Pouch and it giving you the second slot, there’s nothing else you can use for it. Regardless, it’s a key item, and it does not take up any space, so it’s always good to have more tools on your character to use throughout your time playing Elden Ring.