You’ll receive a variety of items in Elden Ring. Unfortunately, these items only come with many minor descriptions and vague explanations. You’ll need to figure out what to do with these items, such as the Tarnished’s Wizened Finger. It’s one of the first items you’ll receive in the game when you begin. In this guide, we cover what to do with the Tarnished’s Wizened Finger in Elden Ring.

The Tarnished Wizened Finger will be how you communicate with other players in Elden Ring. If you’ve played other FromSoftware games before, you’ve likely read or even left messages to other players, giving them hints about what to do, where to go, or leaving assisting messages about if they’re going to miss essential items that are hidden nearby. That’s where the Tarnished Wizened Finger comes into play.

While you are connected to the online servers of Elden Ring, you can use the item to write your customized message for other players to find. First, however, you need to make sure the game is connected to the internet. Otherwise, the item will not work, and it serves no purpose. If you want to be a helpful player in Elden Ring, it’s a valuable item. We recommend being careful about any player who may leave messages to cause you to roll off a cliff and perish.