What to expect from Guild Wars 2 in 2022: Living World Stories and more

Guild Wars 2 has seen a massive surge in player count over the last two years, with the number more than doubling during that timespan. From this growth, the most recent release, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, was able to outsell the past expansion, Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire.

Since its release, the End of Dragons expansion has seen players flocking back to the game, with new maps and elite specializations drawing in many. Of course, the release isn’t without controversy, as a large portion of the player base is extremely frustrated with the Dragon’s End Meta. Devs have constantly been tweaking and refining the process to assist players, the latest of these changes made to help players seeking their Siege Turtle.

Now that the End of Dragons has been completed, it’s a question of what’s next?

Image via ArenaNet

In a blog post, the studio leadership, executive producer, and game director of ArenaNet have announced that several new works are in the pipeline, including the re-release of Living World Season 1 as a permanent fixture. The Living World Season 1 will be compressed and refined into five distinct episodes, which will be released throughout 2022, granting new players access to stories they would have missed before.

Alongside this, ArenaNet also confirms a new story update for Guild Wars 2. Based on the information in the blog, the latest story will continue in the Cantha region and take place on a new map location.

Confirmation for a fourth Guild Wars 2 expansion has been given. Though there is little to no detail given about the expansion, it has at least been confirmed.

In the blog, the Devs have promised to proceed with more consistent player updates for the community as a whole. This also comes on the promise that Guild Wars 2 is being prepared for its Steam release and the DirectX11 default graphics update. No firm Steam release date has been given as of yet, but Devs have said they are hoping for this year.

Image via ArenaNet

World vs. World (WvW) has also been mentioned in the blog, with promises to address population balance and restructure the WvW system as a whole. Further commitments include making the game mode more accessible for individual players rather than just the general zerg.

Professions will be updated quarterly, allowing the devs a chunk of time to see where the power gaps are and how to address them. Various aspects such as PvP and WvW balance changes can be expected on March 29 and the major profession update should hit on June 28.

A promise for promoting a healthy balance for ArenaNet employees between their work and private lives has also been listed as one of the things the team is looking at.