What villain dorm should you pick in Disney Twisted-Wonderland?

When you begin your journey in Disney Twisted-Wonderland, you’ll have the option to select from seven unique villain houses at the beginning of the game. Each of these houses provides you with a unique dorm in the image of that villain. The choices are a little tough to figure out, with seven to pick from. What villain house should you choose in Disney Twisted-Wonderland?

These are the seven dorms you can select from. Each is modeled after the essence of one of the Great Seven villains from Disney-themed movies.

Diasomnia

The Diasomnia dorm is based on the villain from Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent. By selecting this time, you’ll be choosing to work with Malleus Draconia, Lilia Vanroug,e Silver, or Sebek Zigvolt. Only the best of the best will be assigned to this dorm.

Heartslabyul

The Heartslabyul dorm is based on the villain from Alice in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts. When selecting this dorm, you’ll then have to choose to work with Riddle Rosehearts, Ace Trappola, Deuce Spade, Trey Clover, or Cater Diamond. Students in his dorm are encouraged to follow the laws laid down by the Queen of Hearts.

Ignihyde

Next, we have the Ignihyde dorm, based on the villain from Hercules, Hades. You’ll have to choose from Idia Shroud or Ortho Shroud. The students in the Ignihyde dorm tend to rely on more technology and science than the others, furthering their understanding of magic.

Octavinelle

The Octavinelle dorm is based on the villain from The Little Mermaid, Ursula. You’ll have the opportunity to pick from Azul Ashengrotto, Jade Leech, or Floyd Leech to work alongside you. Those who reside in this dorm tend to use their wit and cleverness to get ahead of the others.

Pomefiore

For the Pomefiore Dorm, this house is based on the villain from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Queen. You have to choose from Vil Schoenheit, Epel Felmier, or Rook Hunt. Those who reside in this dorm have an affinity for potionlogy and curses.

Savanaclaw

The Savanaclaw dorm comes from the villain featured in The Lion King, Scar. You will have to pick from working with Leona Kingscholar, Jack Howl, or Ruggie Bucchi. Many students in this dorm tend to be more athletic, with a keen interest in martial arts and sports.

Scarabia

The final dorm available is the Scarabia Dorm, grabbing many of its appearances from the villain from Aladdin, Jafar. You will have to pick from Kalim Al-Asim or Jamil Viper to work alongside you.