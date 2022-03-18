What’s included in the Season Pass for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix and Team Ninja’s action RPG take on the the franchise is now out for everyone to play. The game follows the adventures of Jack, Jed, Ash, and Neon as they adventure around the world to an endless quest to kill chaos. Despite the game having a very Xbox 360 era attitude, playing Limp Bizkit after a character’s lengthy monologue, the game does let players enjoy levels designed after different Final Fantasy titles. There is currently a regular version of the game available for $60 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but there is also an $80 deluxe version that vaguely refers to a season pass. Here’s what you actually get in the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin season pass includes three new missions

According to the fine print on both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store the season pass included with the deluxe version of the game includes three new missions. These new missions are named “Trials of the Dragon King,” “Wanderer of the Rift,” and “DIFFERENT FUTURE.” It’s unclear how long this missions will be or when they will be released. It does state that players will need to have finished the game in order to access the season pass missions when they become available.

The only other tidbit of information included is that the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Season Pass will become available to purchase separately from the deluxe version at some point, likely around the same time the first DLC mission becomes available.