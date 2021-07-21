There are numerous Pokémon you can pick to use in Pokémon Unite. Each of them has a different fighting style and can bring a different aspect to a well-rounded team. With only a handful available in Pokémon Unite, there are plenty more on the way. During the launch trailers, fans could pick out that Blastoise and Gardevoir were being used during a match, but these two did not appear at launch. When are Blastoise and Gardevoir coming to Pokémon Unite?

At the time of this writing, it doesn’t look like Blastoise, or Gardevoir have a set release date. These Pokémon made brief appearances during trailers leading up to the release of Pokémon Unite to the Nintendo Switch. Still, beyond their appearances, no official details have arrived about these two. The mobile release date for Pokémon Unite is set to happen sometime in September, which means they could appear anytime between then, or they could release shortly after the mobile launch.

Our best guess is that we can expect to hear more details from the developers about Blastoise and Gardevoir closer to the mobile release date. The current roster in Pokémon Unite features 20 options, and the team is likely gearing up to add to it as Pokémon Unite continues to expand and grow.