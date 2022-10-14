When are Double Experience Weekends in Overwatch 2? Double XP Weekend Schedule

Getting through a battle pass before it expires at the end of the season is a task that you will need to dedicate yourself to. In Overwatch 2, you have nine weeks to get through 80 levels and unlock that season’s Mythic skin. With that in mind, the grind can be long and arduous. That’s why you will want to take advantage of Double XP weekends when they happen. Here is the Double Experience Weekend schedule in Overwatch 2.

When are the Double Experience weekends in Overwatch 2?

While it is unknown how frequent Double Experience Weekends will be in Overwatch 2, we know that the first season will have three separate occasions where players get the buff to their battle pass progression. The dates and times are located below:

October 21, 11:00 AM PT – October 24, 11:00 AM PT

October 28, 11:00 AM PT – October 31, 11:00 AM PT

November 24, 11:00 AM PT – November 28, 11:00 AM PT

There is no limits for the Double Experience gained in Overwatch 2 within these timelines. Unless you max out your battle pass tiers already, you will get more XP for completing games in any mode. For the most experience, you will want to focus on completing daily and weekly challenges. These are cycled in and out regularly, so you can potentially jump multiple levels when you finish multiple challenges on these weekends.

The first season’s Double Experience Weekends are a way to both celebrate the early success of Overwatch 2 and to say sorry for early troubles the game has had following launch. Hopefully, there will be next to no issues with the servers when these weekend boosts are in effect. We will update this article if more Double XP Weekends are announced.