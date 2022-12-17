When can you evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during Pokémon Go’s December 2022 Community Day?

Teddiursa’s final evolution in Pokémon Go is a tricky one. Unlike other special evolutions where you have to use an item for Teddiursa’s second form, Ursaring, to evolve into Ursaluna, you have to wait for the full moon to appear, and a special moon where Niantic grants you the chance to do this. It doesn’t happen too often, but it will happen during December 2022 Community Day. Here’s what you need to know about when you can evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during Pokémon Go’s December 2022 Community Day.

All times to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna for December 2022 Community Day

There are specific times during Pokémon Go’s December 2022 Community Day two-day weekend that you can acquire an Ursaluna, happening on December 17 and 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

On December 17, the full moon will appear in the sky from 2 PM to December 18 at 8 AM. When it ends, another will occur on December 18 at 2 PM, but it will go away at 9 PM. The second day gives you a much shorter time to evolve your Ursaring into an Ursaluna. The best time to get your Ursaluna will likely be on the first day because you have over 12 hours to evolve your Ursaring, with December 18, the last day of the event, being the most difficult. However, so long as you participate in the event and catch Teddiursa in the wild, you should have enough Candy to evolve the one you want into an Ursaluna.

When your Ursaring evolves into Ursaluna, it will learn the charged attack High Horsepower. Although this is a powerful move, Ursaluna’s fast move choices are incredibly lacking, which brings this Pokémon down quite a bit, but it could make it a good choice in the future with a few tweaks to its moveset.