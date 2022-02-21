When can you pre-load Elden Ring?

Fans eager to jump into Elden Ring have been waiting for the game’s arrival for several years. Now, just ahead of the official launch, those who have pre-ordered the From Software title will want to know exactly they can load the game early on their preferred platform. The answer does vary, but thankfully, the release times are relatively the same. In this guide, we cover when you can pre-load Elden Ring so you can begin playing when it’s available.

The pre-load time for Elden Ring was released when the release time for the game was announced by the From Software team. Everyone can begin pre-loading Elden Ring on their PC or PlayStation platform 48 hours before the game releases, which becomes available worldwide on February 25. You’ll have the chance to start downloading the game roughly on February 23, closer to the morning of your respective region.

However, if you’re planning to play the game on your Xbox, you can start downloading the game right now. Xbox has the earliest pre-load time of the three available consoles, but it doesn’t mean it will unlock the game early. If you play on PC through Steam, the game opens globally simultaneously. Still, consoles will wait until February 25 at midnight in their respective area, except for the United States’ CT and PT, which will be on February 24 at 11 PM and 9 PM, respectively.