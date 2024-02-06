Recommended Videos

When players dive into the world of Helldivers 2, they’re activating yet another live service game to add to the roster they need to keep up with. However, no one can even contemplate playing the game until its servers go live.

The launch of a live service game like Helldivers 2 is always tricky because of how they work. They don’t function if there are no servers for them to put players on in every session. However, the developer of a game like this doesn’t always want its servers to be live ahead of launch because that can lead to issues such as overcrowding when the floodgates are opened for players to join them. It can also wreak havoc with a release schedule. That’s why it’s important for players to know when the Helldiverse 2 servers go live.

When do Helldivers 2 Servers go Live?

The servers for Helldivers 2 go live at 9 AM GMT/1 AM PT on February 8, 2024. This is when the game will be officially released worldwide and it’s been confirmed by developer Arrowhead Game Studios that the servers won’t be online until that point.

We’ve listed the times that the game’s servers will go online worldwide in each region below. Players should check the list to see when their region comes online so they know when they can begin dropping and helping out Super Earth.

Los Angeles : 1 AM PT

: 1 AM PT Rio De Janeiro : 6 AM BST

: 6 AM BST London : 9 AM GMT

: 9 AM GMT Stockholm : 10 AM CEST

: 10 AM CEST Seoul : 4 PM KST

: 4 PM KST Tokyo : 6 PM JST

: 6 PM JST Sydney: 8 PM AEDT

What is Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is a third person cooperative shooter in which players tackle missions on alien worlds to destroy giant bugs and human enemies in mechanical armor. Each mission is different from the last, with modifiers that can be applied to make it more or less challenging. There are also a variety of objectives that will keep players engaged long after they’ve mastered how to complete every mission in the game.

Over time, players earn money and gear to upgrade their soldiers and ships to help them better fight their enemies on each world they fight for. It’s a slow grind, though, which is what will keep players coaming back to the game day after day to unlock more upgrades and perform just a little better than the last time they sat down with it.