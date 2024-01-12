Helldivers 2 – Release Date, Details, & Trailers

Helldivers 2 is the upcoming third-person shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios and the sequel to the 2015 original for the PlayStation 4. In it, players will embark on daring, action-filled missions, all in the name of spreading freedom across the galaxy in a hail of bullets and explosives.

If you are interested in enlisting with the Helldivers and joining the cause, this guide has all the details you’ll need to know, including the release date, editions, and all the trailers for the upcoming game.

Everything to Know about Helldivers 2

Image via PlayStation

Helldivers 2 is a third-person squad-based shooter that sees players take on the role of a Helldiver. In your quest to fight for freedom and spread democracy amongst the stars, players will battle all manner of lifeforms in fast-paced, action-packed missions, all in the name of freedom, peace, and democracy, apparently.

Gameplay sees players equip a variety of weapons and equipment to tackle various missions, with the powerful stratagems being the biggest and baddest of them all. These game-changing moves can involve calling airstrikes, deploying armor and resources, and powerful tools like mechs to use and fight alongside you as you deliver peace to the galaxy in this epic shooter made all the better with friends.

Image via PlayStation

Helldivers 2 is set to release on February 8, 2024, and will be available on PC (via Steam) and PlayStation 5.

The game is being developed by Arrowhead Game Studios with PlayStation as the publisher, which likely means the game will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for a long time, if not forever. Those without a PlayStation console can enjoy the game with their friends regardless of platform, and the game will support crossplay, so you can choose the version you want without any issues.

All Preorders and Editions of Helldivers 2

Image via PlayStation

There are two versions of Helldivers you can purchase and some extra preorder bonuses you can grab before the game launches.

Standard Edition

This version will net you the game and three additional preorder armor sets: the TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand, TR-62 Knight, and TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy sets. This version will cost you $39.99/£34.99.

Super Citizen Edition

Image via PlayStation

The Super Citizen Edition is for players who want to get all the trimming with their version of the game. As well as everything mentioned previously, you’ll also get several other bonuses and items. These include the DP-53 Savior of the Free Armour Set, Will of the People Cape, MP-98 Knight Weapon, Super Citizen Status, and the Stratagem Hero Ship Game.

You’ll also get the ‘Steeled Veterans’ Premium Warbond, which comes with an extra weapon, armor set, emote, and more. This version is a little steeper, costing you $59.99/£49.99.

All Helldivers 2 Trailers

Image via PlayStation

Here, we have listed all the currently available Helldivers 2 trailers.

This is the announcement trailer, released on May 24, 2023.

This is the Helldivers 2 co-op and combat trailer, released July 6, 2023.

This is the Bile Titan Liberation gameplay trailer, released September 14, 2023.

This is the preorder trailer, released on September 22, 2023.

This is the PC features trailer, released on January 9, 2024.