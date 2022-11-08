When do Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get Pokémon Home support?

When you get your hands on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can adventure with your favorite through the Paldea region, a new world exclusive to this game. Not only will you have the chance to bring some of your favorites from previous games over, but you can bring Pokémon from the Paldea region to other games and bring them with you from Pokémon Home. However, the feature will not be made available when the game launches. Here’s what you need to know about when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive Pokémon Home support.

When can you connect Pokémon Home to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, we do not have a firm release date from the Pokémon Company. The team has shared that the feature will be available shortly after 2023, sometime in spring 2023. Even though we have a timeframe, we do not have a definitive release date. This should give players in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet a reasonable amount of time to collect as many Pokémon as they wish to catch and prepare them for the journey to Pokémom Home.

The type of Pokémon you can bring over from other games include the ones you caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In addition, you’ll have the chance to add Hisuian versions of Zorua and Zoroark, along with Kleavor, each that made their debut in the ancient Pokémon game.

When the feature does become available, there will also be an update to Pokémon Home that comes with several battle data information. This will include a detailed breakdown of ranked battles,s online competitions, friendly competitions, and thorough information for the Pokémon you regularly use, such as their victories, defeats, and move breakdowns.