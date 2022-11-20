How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet

Charcadet will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, making its debut in the series, and you can find it in the Paldea region. With it being a new Pokémon, plenty of players will want to get their hands on it to try adding it to their team. You can evolve Charcadet into one of two forms. The forms vary depending on if you have a specific version of the game and an evolution item. For those who have Pokémon Violet, it’s going to Ceruledge. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet.

How Charcadet evolves into Ceruledge in Pokémon Violet

The way you go about evolving Charcadet is with the evolution item, Malicious Armor. You can find this item while visiting Zapapico city, on the east side of Paldea. When you arrive at this location, look for the NPC interested in making a trade, and speak with her. She will be willing to trade 10 Sinistea Chips for a piece of Malicious Armor, which is the evolution item you need to give to your Charcadet and have it become Ceruledge.

Related: Where to get Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way you obtain Sinistea Chips is by defeating Sinistea. You can find them in specific portions of the Paldea region. They will begin to spawn outside the east side of Zapapico after you defeat the Steel Titan, but they don’t show up too often, and this process can take a bit. There are several more of them that spawn on the border of Alfornada, in the southwest corner of Paldea. However, you can access this location after you teach your Miraidon how to climb. They can do this after defeating the False Dragon Titan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all 10, return to the NPC and speak with her to make the trade. You can then hand the evolution item to Charcadet at any time to have it evolve into a Ceruledge.