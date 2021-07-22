When does Knockout City Season 2 start?

Knockout City is looking to be one of the next hottest live service games, and the multiplayer PvP game is due for another round of seasonal updates. EA Play 2021 unveiled the theme for the second season of the dodgeball title in a trailer full of movie tropes. Titled “Fight at the Movies,” Season 2 will feature a number of elements based on movie genres, and there will be plenty of cosmetics to boot.

Knockout City Season 2: Fight at the Movies begins on July 27, and players on all platforms will be able to access the new content then. The EA Play trailer featured a map that constantly changed between movie genres, from romantic comedies to historical epics, horror films, and even whimsical kid-friendly movies. The trailer also features a giant Godzilla-like monster or mech terrorizing the environment. With the map landscape shifting, players will need to adapt fairly quickly.

There will also be a new special dodgeball, with the trailer showcasing a Boba Cola Soda Ball. This fizzy dodgeball looks like it will explode and cast an area of effect. Other than that, expect new gear, new playlists and game modes, and new rewards to come with the seasonal update. And as with Season 1 and the pre-season, expect limited-time events to also feature in the season.