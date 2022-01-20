When does Lunar New Years for Guild Wars 2 start and what events are there? Answered
What’s a new year without a little fun?
Guild Wars 2 has a lot of seasonal events, but the first of the year is always the Lunar New Year event. Following on the heels of Wintersday, this festival is a great opportunity to obtain some extra Luck as well as pick up some new items from the Gem Store if you’re looking to change up your look in time for the expansion, End of Dragons.
What is it, and when does it start?
The Lunar New Year event is a timed and themed event that celebrates the start of the Canthan new year. It is held annually in the Crown Pavilion located in the Human city of Divinity’s Reach, however, each racial city across Tyria has also been granted a Celestial Dragon for ease of access. Every year there is a different animal theme, with last year’s being the Year of the Ox, and this year the Year of the Tiger. The event is slated to start on January 25 and usually lasts around 10 – 15 days.
Events and activities
Like all other seasonal events in Guild Wars 2, Lunar New Year is a great time for any and all players to earn themselves some unique items. The Lunar New Year event is especially good for farming coins and Luck items, as well as fireworks for players. There are also a plethora of activities that you can complete:
- Dragon Ball Arena – Similar to dodgeball with teams vying for control.
- Firecracker Lighting – A city-based light ’em all activity.
- Mount race – Use your mounts or hire one to beat other competitors to the finish line.
- Race adventure – Like the Mount race, only with a few more twists and turns
- Celestial Challenge – Fight through waves of enemies in an instance to gain fabulous prizes.