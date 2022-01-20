When does Lunar New Years for Guild Wars 2 start and what events are there? Answered

Guild Wars 2 has a lot of seasonal events, but the first of the year is always the Lunar New Year event. Following on the heels of Wintersday, this festival is a great opportunity to obtain some extra Luck as well as pick up some new items from the Gem Store if you’re looking to change up your look in time for the expansion, End of Dragons.

What is it, and when does it start?

The Lunar New Year event is a timed and themed event that celebrates the start of the Canthan new year. It is held annually in the Crown Pavilion located in the Human city of Divinity’s Reach, however, each racial city across Tyria has also been granted a Celestial Dragon for ease of access. Every year there is a different animal theme, with last year’s being the Year of the Ox, and this year the Year of the Tiger. The event is slated to start on January 25 and usually lasts around 10 – 15 days.

Events and activities

Image via ArenaNet

Like all other seasonal events in Guild Wars 2, Lunar New Year is a great time for any and all players to earn themselves some unique items. The Lunar New Year event is especially good for farming coins and Luck items, as well as fireworks for players. There are also a plethora of activities that you can complete: