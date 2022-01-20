What is Luck and what does it do in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 has a variety of different game-specific mechanics. One of the most confusing ones that new players come across is called Luck. Luck is obtained both from the daily login reward or from salvaging equipment. In this guide we’ll show you what different kinds of Luck you can obtain, as well as their uses.

Luck Types

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luck comes in what is called Essences of Luck and there are four different types. They start at the Fine Rarity and the highest level is Legendary. Each of these different types gives a different amount of Luck:

Fine = 10 Luck

Masterwork = 50 Luck

Rare = 100 Luck

Exotic = 200 Luck

Legendary = 500 Luck

All the tiers from Masterwork and up can be combined into higher tiers by an Artificer at the Artificing Station, all except for Legendary Essences. These are only obtainable from completing the Anomalous Results Achievement track or in certain types of loot bags.

Luck Uses

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luck is a mechanic that increases the Magic Find percentage of the account and the character it is used on. Magic Find is a stat that affects certain types of items that can be looted, these include:

Reward track containers, such as a cache or a Loot box

Lost Bandit Chests from the Silverwastes

Heart of Thorns Caches and loot boxes

Divine Lucky Envelopes and Lucky Red Bags obtained from the Lunar New Year event

Magic find is limited to a cap of 300% account-wide, achievement-based bonuses which are limited to 36%, and character-specific which increases through different foods and consumables.