When does Mythril expire in Chocobo Grand Prix?

Chocobo Grand Prix, Square Enix’s latest entry into the racing genre, is finally out, and Switch players will soon be able to dive in and race with their favorite Final Fantasy characters. It released with a free version and a full version, but many players have been dismayed by the big push in both versions of the game to purchase the game’s premium currency, Mythril.

Mythril is used in-game to buy Prize Passes, Level-Up Tickets, and more, and is primarily obtained by buying it from the Nintendo eShop, though some can be received as log-in bonus too. With prices starting at $9.99 for 1000 Mythril and ranging up to $81.99 for 11400 Mythril, the usual fears about microtransactions in gaming have started to surface again, especially with Nintendo’s family-friendly reputation. But Chocobo GP’s Mythril actually contains an extra little twist of the knife: it expires.

On the Mythril page in-game, a small note at the bottom of the screen warns that “Mythril will expire at the end of the month, 5 months after acquisition.” So if you purchased some on launch day, you have until the end of August to spend it, otherwise it’ll disappear. So beware if you’re considering putting money towards a windfall of Mythril: if you don’t use it all up, it’ll just be money down the drain within a few months.