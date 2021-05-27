When does Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 start? – All attack changes, league dates, cups, and more
The next battle season is nearly here.
The next season of Pokémon Go’s Battle League, Season 8, should be right around the corner with the Season of Legends ending. The upcoming events for the next season will not only see a variety of new events and Pokémon for players to capture, but new Great, Ultra, and Master league competitions happening at the same time. There are a handful of new cups making their way into Season 8 that were not a part of previous seasons, giving you the chance to use new Pokémon you may not have used in previous battles. Let’s break down all of the big changes coming to Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 8, and when these events will be happening.
Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8
Season 8 Start Date
The start date for Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 8 is set to officially kick off on May 31. The season surrounding it will be happening on June 1, with a new event. Whenever a new battle league happens, it’s always on a Monday, giving players a full week for each league category.
All Season 8 Battle League dates
These are all of the expected league dates happening throughout Season 8.
- The Great League will run from Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).
- The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).
- The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will run from Monday, June, 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.
- The Great League and the Great League Remix will run from Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).
- The Ultra League and the Ultra League Remix will run from Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).
- The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.
- All three leagues will run from Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).
Season 8 Cups – Element Cup, Great League Remix, and Ultra League Remix
The Element cup is likely the biggest talked about change where players will only be able to use Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon to your roster. Not only that, but the Pokémon cannot exceed 500 CP, which means players have extremely small roster of choices.
For the Great League Remix, these are all of the Pokémon you cannot use in this competition:
- Venusaur
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Marowak
- Meganium
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Umbreon
- Skarmory
- Swampert
- Pelipper
- Vigoroth
- Medicham
- Altaria
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Bastiodon
- Toxicroak
- Scrafty
- Galvantula
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Talonflame
For the Ultra League Remix, these are all of the Pokémon you cannot use in the competition.
- Venusaur
- Charizard
- Clefable
- Poliwrath
- Alolan Muk
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Articuno
- Umbreon
- Scizor
- Swampert
- Registeel
- Empoleon
- Togekiss
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Cresselia
- Escavalier
- Talonflame
- Melmetal
- Obstagoon
Season 8 Changes
These are the biggest changes coming to the Battle League’s Season 8 battles.
- Rock-type Weather Ball is coming to Pokémon Go
- Feather Dance is coming to Pokémon Go.
- Acid Spray requires less energy
- Poison Jab rdeals more damage
- Poison Sting generates more genergy
- Cross Poison deals more damage and has a chance to increase the user’s attack stat
- Poison Fang has a 100% chance to decrease the opponent’s defense stat
- Dragon Tail deals more damage but deals less energy
- Focus Blast deals more damage
- Ariados can now learn Lunge
- Nidoqueen and Crobat can now learn Poison Fang
- Crobat can now learn Cross Poison