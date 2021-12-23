When does Super People leave early access? Answered

Super People, the superhero twist on the popular battle royale PUBG, has been in early access since December 7. However, developer GeeGee used a different term for early access, putting the game in “closed beta test.” This means, unlike other games that had early access, allowing people to purchase the game well before the release date with the understanding that the game is incomplete, people have to ask the developer for access to the game in beta form.

GeeGee already labeled Super People as a free-to-play game in the first place, so there’s no purchase necessary once the game releases on Steam and other platforms. Although, it has not received an official release date as of yet. However, the game’s closed beta test does have an expiration date.

The closed beta test for Super People will run through Sunday, December 26. That means time is running out on those who want to give the game a test run. Assuming you’ll be able to do so around Christmas, you’ll need to register for the closed beta test on the game’s official website. You can also go to the Super People Steam page and add the game to your wishlist to increase your chances of getting selected as a tester, since the test is only available via Steam.

If you participated in Super People’s alpha test in August, you’ll be guaranteed a spot into the beta test. However, you’ll need to have created a GeeGee account through Steam in order to participate.