When does the 2021 Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links KC Grand Tournament start?

Thanks to COVID-19, the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship has been cancelled for a second consecutive year. Last year, players who won spots to the Duel Links World Championship had their spots shifted to 2021. However, with no chance to compete again this year, Konami decided to create a new tournament in its place. The KC Grand Tournament is the name of the new event, and here’s what you need to know about it.

The KC Grand Tournament will work in a similar manner as compared to the KC Cup that happens a couple of times a year. In the KC Grand Tournament, Duel Links players will complete in a large-scale PvP event. This event will have two parts: a preliminary and a main stage. The preliminary stage will begin in late May, and will have two components. Here’s the breakdown of the first stage:

May 31 – June 14 (1st Stage of Preliminary Tournament)

June 11 – June 14 (Qualifiers of Preliminary Tournament)

Players will need to make the qualifiers by cracking the Max DLv. in the 1st Stage. Then, those who do so will make the second part of the preliminary event.

DLv. at the start of the 1st Stage will depend on your rank at the end of Ranked Duels season that ended on April 30. The rankings go as follows:

Rookie & Bronze: DLv. 1

Silver: DLv. 3

Gold: DLv. 6

Platinum: DLv. 10

Legend & King of Games: DLv. 12

Duel Links players who take part in this event will compete for rewards, as well as a spot in the Main Tournament. The top 128 players from the Preliminary Qualifiers will qualify for the Main Tournament. The 1st Stage is expected to take place in July 2021, and the Championship will occur in August.