When does the Apex Legends Warriors Collection event begin? Answered

Apex Legends is no secret to having time-limited events, and the Warriors Collection Event is the newest example of that. The mode will have exclusive cosmetics, a new arena map, and see the return of a recently introduced game mode that many players enjoyed. Here is when the Warriors Collection Event in Apex Legends begins and what else you need to know about it.

The Warriors Collection Event begins on March 29 and will run until April 12. Control, which was first made playable earlier this year, will be accessible once again during these two weeks, but it will not be a permanent mode after the event ends. Caustic Treatment from King’s Canyon has been added to the map list for the mode alongside Olympus and Storm Point. The B point in Caustic Treatment has a terminal in the lab you can activate to set a toxic trap for enemies that enter the area.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

A new arena map called Drop-Off is also being introduced during the event. It takes place on top of a Hammonds Robotics skyscraper at night time and will feature interior and exterior fights and changes in elevation.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

As for the cosmetics this time around, there are 24 limited-timed items you can get. Legendary skins feature Lifeline, Ash, Octane, and Horizon. Crypto’s heirloom, a foldable sword named the Biwan Blade, will be unlocked by anyone who gets all 24 items.