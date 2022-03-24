All new cosmetics coming in the Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event
More than two dozen items will debut alongside the event.
Apex Legends has finally revealed several pieces of content coming to its Warriors Collection Event, including new maps, a returning mode, and a handful of cosmetics. These event-exclusive items include a gigantic batch of Legendary skins, a few weapon skins, and one transformative heirloom. Here’s what to expect to own by participating in the Warriors Collection Event.
Reward tracker cosmetics
Like past events, the Warriors Collection will feature a Rewards Tracker with four different free cosmetics. Although their names and rarities are unknown, it is confirmed to include two weapon skins, a golden tiger charm, and a new Mirage skin. Players can earn up to 1,600 points per day in the tracker, so it will likely take most a few days to reach its 5,000 point goal.
All other Warriors Collection cosmetics
Aside from the Rewards Tracker cosmetics, players can also collect a set of two dozen items in order to own one unique heirloom. These range from Legendary skins that feature steel-plated armor and colorful Epic skins. You can unlock these by either opening Warrior Collection Packs or from purchasing their bundles in the store. Here’s every cosmetic in the Warriors Collection set.
- Synthetic Huntress: Ash skin (Legendary)
- Riding Dirty: Octane skin (Legendary)
- Jewel Olympus: Horizon skin (Legendary)
- Combat Survivalist: Lifeline skin (Legendary)
- Rumble Ready: Rampant skin (Legendary)
- Jaeger: Caustic skin (Legendary)
- Outland Warrior: Bangalore skin (Legendary)
- Blood and Thunder: Gibraltar skin (Legendary)
- Seeing Red: Revenant skin (Legendary)
- Queen’s Guard: Wrath skin (Legendary)
- Chaos Conductor: Wattson skin (Legendary)
- Down Right Fierce: Pathfinder skin (Legendary)
- Whitelisted: Crypto skin (Legendary)
- Wise Warrior: Bloodhound skin (Legendary)
- Captain Bamboozie: Mirage skin (Legendary)
- Redemption: weapon skin (Legendary)
- Solar Flair: Mirage skin (Epic)
- Bronze Beast: weapon skin (Epic)
- Hypnotic Nightmare: Valkyrie skin (Epic)
- Apex Jump: Octane skin (Epic)
- Lethal Injection: weapon skin (Epic)
- Gold Standard: Rampant skin (Epic)
- Worthy Tribute: weapon skin (Epic)
- Tribal Waters: weapon skin (Rare)
The Biwon Blade reward
Once all of the 24 Warriors Collection cosmetics are owned, players will automatically earn the new Biwon Blade, an heirloom dedicated to Legend Crypto. The tool is a white and lime-green hand guard that transforms into a full-blown sword once activated. It isn’t understood if the heirloom will land on the game’s storefront at any point, so it’s crucial to collect every new cosmetic if you want it.