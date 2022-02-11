When does the Daily Checklist reset in Lost Ark?

In Lost Ark, you’ll have the chance to complete several tasks on your Daily Checklist to earn a variety of rewards. It’s a good idea to refer to your Daily Checklist whenever you first jump into the game to see what type of rewards you can quickly grab while you’re playing through the game. The Daily Checklist resets every day at a specific time. This guide covers when the Lost Ark Daily Checklist resets to give you the best chance to grab as many rewards as possible while playing.

The exact time will vary depending on your time zone. However, it looks like the Lost Ark Daily Checklist resets at 9 AM UTC every day. Here’s a breakdown of the various Daily Checklist reset times based on your time zone.

1 AM PST

4 AM EST

10 AM CET

11 AM EET

8 PM AEST

If you want to double-check when the Daily Checklist changes for you, you can convert your timezone to compare to UTC and see the exact time it triggers for you. You’ll always want to verify this to ensure you have enough time to receive all of the rewards awaiting you in Lost Ark and to make sure you can get them all when they’re available each day.