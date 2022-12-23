When does the Dark and Darker playtest end?

Dark and Darker, an intriguing dungeon crawler developed by IRONMACE, is currently in its early stages of development. Its latest playtest, which began on December 16, is well underway and players worldwide are currently experiencing the unique gameplay and environment that it has to offer. Now that we’re almost at the week-long mark, players are now asking when the most recent playtest is going to end. If you want to find out when it finishes, then we’ve covered all you’ll need to know below.

When is the end date of the Dark and Darker playtest?

The latest Dark and Darker playtest will end on December 26, 2022 at 2 AM PT / 5 PM ET. According to the developer’s announcement on the game’s official Discord server, the playtest was originally supposed to end on December 23. However, due to early network issues, instabilities, and rollback issues, IRONMACE was eventually forced to extend it.

There have been a total of three playtests so far with the first taking place last September while the second occurred one month later in October. The current one has been the longest up to this point as it’s currently on track to last for 10 days after it began on December 16.

Each playtest has also been a success so far as a majority of the users involved are actively participating and making steady suggestions. Various posts from the developers themselves displaying recent patch notes show their dedication towards improving the game before its eventual full release in Q4 of 2023.

Although the game is still a work in progress, the continuous cooperation between the members of its community will only serve to make this title a creative and enjoyable experience.