When does the Overwatch Summer Games 2021 start?

Overwatch’s Summer Games event is an annual celebration of everything that goes on during the warmer months of the year. From celebrating Olympic sports to taking a beach day, all Summer Games events feature some of the more interesting skins and other cosmetics for your favorite heroes. With the 2020 Olympics taking place in Tokyo this year, we expect plenty of Olympic-themed cosmetics. Additionally, Lucioball is the arcade mode exclusive to this timed event. Here is when you can take part in the Overwatch Summer Games event 2021.

As of this writing, there is no confirmed date for when Summer Games 2021 will begin in Overwatch. That being said, if we look at past years, the Summer Games almost always take place around the same time. For nearly every year since the game’s release, Summer Games has started around the first week of August.

2016- August 2 to August 23

2017- August 8 to August 29

2018- August 9 to August 30

2019- July 16 to August 5

2020- August 4 to August 25

2019 is the outlier, starting a little sooner than traditional, so if Overwatch returns to its usual model, we expect the event to begin at some point between August 5-12 and run for three weeks. Note that Overwatch events typically start on Tuesday or Thursday.

While the games usually start in August, the real world Olympics start on July 23 and end August 8. We could easily see Overwatch try to line up their event with the Tokyo Olympics or possibly start just before them. If this does happen, we expect Summer Games 2021 to start between July 15-22.

We will update this post when Blizzard officially announces Overwatch Summer Games 2021.