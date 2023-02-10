Pokémon Go datamine indicates Hisuian and fan-favorite Galar legendary Pokémon are on the way, to fans’ excitement

Pokémon Go fans are getting closer to the end of the current season, with the final event focusing entirely on the Pokémon from the Hoenn region. As we draw closer to this event, fans are wondering what could be coming next to the mobile game. A recent Pokémon Go datamine indicates a certain legendary family is about to get bigger, introducing two fan-favorite legendary Pokémon, and even more Arceus Pokémon from the Hisuian region could be on the way.

A recent datamine conducted by the Pokeminers team has uncovered assets for two new Regi Pokémon, Regieleki and Regidrago, and a Pokémon from the Hisuian region, Kleavor. Outside of their assets appearing in a recent datamine, we don’t know how developers Niantic plan to use them or if they’re even appearing next season.

Despite not knowing, fans are already excited about encountering Regieleki and Regidrago in five-star raids. As legendary Pokémon, this is likely where they will appear first, allowing players to fight against them in battle before catching them.

Some new Pokémon have been added to the game! pic.twitter.com/fs6hyjn9vx — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) February 10, 2023

Kleavor, the evolved form of Scyther, was a noble Pokémon that appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Kleavor will likely appear as a brief three-star raid, similar to how the other unique Pokémon from Hisuian appeared, such as Hisuian Braviary and Hisuian Avalugg.

How these three Pokémon can expect to fit into the current Pokémon Go form will vary. We imagine Kleavor’s raid will appear on the weekend for a few hours in every timezone, giving players a small opportunity to catch it before it disappears again. However, it might also appear as permanent, alternative evolution for players to unlock with Scyther, although this is us speculating. So far, the Pokémon from Hisuian have only made small appearances and have been challenging to catch.

As for the two popular legendary Pokéon, Regieleki and Regidrago, we imagine these two will appear in separate events, likely centered around their Pokémon typing. Regieleki is an Electric-type, so it would be the center point of an Electric-type event, with Regidrago headlining a Dragon-type one.

For now, we’re left to speculate on where they could appear. Some fans are keen to see them appear in the next season, and although it could happen, this feels unlikely until we have confirmation from Niantic about what Pokémon Go’s next season will entail closer to the end of this month.