When does The Winter Soldier release in Marvel’s Avengers?

The next hero for Marvel’s Avengers has been revealed, and it is none other than Captain America’s best pal Bucky Barnes. Bucky as the Winter Soldier was announced as the next playable hero in the August 2022 Development Update for the game. The blog post goes over upcoming patches coming to the game and what kind of new features players can expect in Patch 2.6 and beyond. A release window was revealed for Update 2.6, but will the Winter Soldier be part of it?

Bucky Barnes release window in Marvel’s Avengers

Update 2.6 is slated to release sometime in September, but the Winter Soldier will not be part of the update. No specific release date for the Winter Soldier was announced, with more information on the hero being revealed after the release of Update 2.6. Winter Soldier will directly succeed Jane Foster as Thor in the Avengers roster. Jane Foster’s inclusion in Avengers served as a tie-in to the Thor: Love and Thunder movie releasing in theaters. A costume based on Jane’s appearance in Love and Thunder was released on the same day as when the August 2022 Update was posted.

The 2.6 Update will include the ‘No Rest for the Wicked’ Warzone, which is a villain-focused adventure that features the Scientist Supreme Monica reviving M.O.D.O.K. to help destroy the Avengers. Besides the new Warzone, the update will also include new patches to balance out the roster to make every character feel more heroic to play.

The developers for Marvel’s Avengers also plan to continue updating the game beyond 2.6, including adding new playable content called AIM’s Cloning Lab. AIM’s Cloning Lab will be classified as an Omega-Level Threat and will increase the power-level cap again. The Winter Soldier’s inclusion will follow the storyline set up in No Rest for the Wicked and Cloning Lab, and the character will be a hybrid brawler and marksman Hero.