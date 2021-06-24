All MCU skins in the Marvel’s Avengers game

When Marvel’s Avengers originally got its E3 2019, the public was so accustomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from Marvel Studios that the different appearances of these familiar heroes were considered off-putting. While developer Crystal Dynamics crafted its own iterations of these characters, the studio is paying homage to the MCU with some skins based on the films. These aren’t free or earnable in-game, however — you have to buy them in the Marketplace.

The following heroes in Marvel’s Avengers currently have an MCU skin in the Marketplace, with the heroes listed in order of the in-game release of their MCU costume.

Black Widow

Image via Square Enix

Coinciding with the Red Room Takeover event, this Avengers: Endgame-inspired costume surprisingly caused complaints within the Marvel’s Avengers community — the hair wasn’t accurate enough to observers.

Hawkeye

Image via Square Enix

While Clint Barton had a number of costumes in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s Avengers choose probably the plainest iteration, eschewing most of his Ronin regalia. The buzzcut isn’t popular with fans either.

Iron Man

Image via Square Enix

Possibly the most popular MCU skin in Marvel’s Avengers is the Iron Man Avengers: Endgame skin. Based on Tony Stark’s nanosuit, this skin has become a favorite for in-game photographers on social media.

Hulk

Image via Square Enix

Bruce Banner and the Hulk collided into a “Professor Hulk” character in Avengers: Endgame, and this Marvel’s Avengers skin uses the tactical bodysuit that Hulk uses for most of that film.

Captain America

It took long enough for MCU Steve Rogers to finally don a chainmail suit, and he finally did so in his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame. It’s an iconic part of Captain America’s costume, so it naturally fits in Marvel’s Avengers.