Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is an enigma. While the game of B&B, set in the glorious world of the Wonderlands, takes place in a time outside of the standard Borderlands timeline, the game itself needs to happen at a certain point in time, and that is what we aim to figure out. Exactly when does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands take place?

The world of Borderlands hasn’t always stuck to a straightforward timeline. It has bounced back and forth in time on occasion to help tell a more complete story. Look at the Pre-sequel. This game took place between the first and second Borderlands games and told the story of Handsome Jack’s rise to power in the Hyperion Corporation. We also need to mention the original Wonderlands one-shot, Assault on Dragon Keep. This DLC takes place after the events of Borderlands 2 because they mention the deaths of both Roland and Handsome Jack.

So when does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands take place? For starters, it can’t take place after Borderlands 3 because Tina is still a teenager and hasn’t quite matured into the more adult form we saw in the third game. The best place to set the game is in between the events of Assault on Dragon Keep and Borderlands 3, but closer to the events of Borderlands 2 on the timeline because of Tina’s age. This game must take place shortly after the group discovered space travel due to the Typhon Deleon poster that is seen in the room and that the supporting cast state that they came from space.