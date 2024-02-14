When Does Tomb Raider Remastered Release for Nintendo Switch and Steam?

Recommended Videos

Folks who stayed up until midnight waiting for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered might have been disappointed to realize that the game has a slightly different release schedule for Nintendo Switch, Epic Games, and Steam.

While Tomb Raider Remastered came out at midnight on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the game’s release time is staggered for Nintendo Switch, Epic Games, and Steam. If you plan to play on one of those platforms, let’s take a look at what time you can expect to play the game.

How Much is Tomb Raider Remastered?

Tomb Raider Remastered costs $30 USD at full price across platforms. The game includes remastered versions of the first three Tomb Raider games, so it’s not a bad deal.

Most platforms including Nintendo Switch and Steam ran 10% off preorder sales to celebrate the game’s release, but there were no other preorder bonuses attached to the game.

When Does Tomb Raider Remastered Release for Switch?

The Tomb Raider Remastered release time for Nintendo Switch is 12 PM EST on February 14, so the game should be available for download at this time.

This release isn’t staggered by time zone, so it will come out at a different time depending on where in the world you’re located. Here’s a quick breakdown of the Tomb Raider Remastered Nintendo Switch release based on time zone.

Time Zone Nintendo Switch Release Eastern Time February 14, 12 PM Central Time February 14, 11 AM Pacific Time February 14, 9 AM Mountain Time February 14, 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time February 14, 6 AM China Standard Time February 14, 10 PM Moscow Standard Time February 14, 8 PM

When Does Tomb Raider Remastered Release on Epic Games?

The Epic Games store release time for Tomb Raider Remastered is the same as the schedule for Nintendo Switch, meaning it should be available to download from the Epic Games Store at 12 PM EST.

See the chart above for information on what that means for your time zone to see if you can download the game where you’re located.

When Does Tomb Raider Remastered Release on Steam?

Gamers using Steam got slightly early access compared with the midnight release on Playstation and Xbox and should already be able to download Tomb Raider Remastered. The Game came out at 10 PM EST on February 13.

If you were wondering why you couldn’t download Tomb Raider Remastered at midnight on these platforms, this slightly unusual staggered release schedule is probably your answer.