When does Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space end in Pokémon Go?

The events in Pokémon Go happen pretty often, but their end date changes, especially around the expectations of how long they’re going to last. Following the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2021, all players who participated in the event unlocked all three tiers of the Ultra Unlock challenges, releasing these events throughout August for all players. The Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event kicked off on August 6 at 10 AM in your local time zone. When does Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space end?

The end date for this exclusive event is set to close down on August 17 at 8 PM in your local time zone. You want to make sure you try and capture the many Pokémon available for this event. Several region-exclusive Pokémon are appearing through the event, such as Heracross, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Blue-striped and Red-striped Basculin, Durant, and Heatmor. These Pokémon will be returning to their respective regions at the end of the event, preventing players who normally cannot encounter them from having to wait until another occasion to try catching them.

The end of this event will also see Palkia, the legendary Dragon and Water-type Pokémon, leave five-star raids. Palkia reappeared in five-star raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and a surprise announcement for the Ultra Unlock event. Palkia’s shiny version was also added to the game and is expected to return sometime in the future.

All players in Pokémon Go have until August 17 at 8 PM in their respective time zone to catch as many event Pokémon as they can encounter.