When does Zamazenta Hero of Many Battles come to Pokémon Go?

The excitement of a new legendary Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go can never be understated. Players are always eager to catch a new one, and with the addition of Zacian, Zamazenta will not be far behind. These legendary Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event but at different time intervals. This guide details when Zamazenta Hero of Many Battles will be coming to Pokémon Go.

Zacian will be releasing before Zamazenta during the Sword and Shield event. You can find it in five-star raids from August 20 to 26. After that, Zamazenta is switching out with it on August 26 at 10 AM in your local time zone. When these two swap, Zamazenta will become a Great League reward for the legendary Pokémon slot. The last day you catch Zamazenta will be on September 1 at 10 AM in your local time.

Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type attacks. You can expect to see Zamazenta primarily in the Master League PvP competition because having a powerful Fighting-type Pokémon at that level will be a welcome change for Pokémon Go competitors. Zamazenta will also be extremely useful for future five-star raids containing Bug, Dark, or Rock-type Pokémon.