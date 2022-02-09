When is Chrono Cross releasing on Nintendo Switch

There are few JRPGs more celebrated than Chrono Trigger for the SNES. While its sequel, Chrono Cross, wasn’t as well-received, it looks like it will finally get the remaster that it has so sorely needed. While rumors of the Chrono Cross remaster have been circulating for months, it finally got officially announced at the February Nintendo Direct.

The game didn’t get the wides release when it first came out, so this is one of the first times that players in Europe will have had a chance to play Chrono Cross. It has been one of the most anticipated announcements of the year, but when is it due to be released? It looks like this JRPG classic is due to hit the Switch on 7 April.

Officially titled Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, this game promises some improvements to the original, like a remastered soundtrack and the ability to turn off enemy encounters. Some graphical upgrades are likely to be part of the package as well. However, the biggest edition will be the inclusion of Radical Dreamers, a text-based adventure that was the original sequel before Chrono Cross was officially announced and developed. This is the first time that Radical Dreamers has had an official release outside of Japan.