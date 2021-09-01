The loading screen for the Season of Mischief has kicked off in Pokémon Go. With it, a handful of Pokémon are being hinted at to release to the mobile game some time in the future. One of them is Furfrou, a Normal-type Pokémon that originally appeared in the Kalos region. When is Furfrou releasing to Pokémon Go, and when can players start catching it?

At this time, we don’t exactly know when Frufrou is going to be available. With the first day of the Season of Mischief in the bag, Niantic has already announced the arrival of Inkay, another Pokémon from the Kalos region. Inkay will be coming out during the Psychic Spectacular event on September 13. We can imagine that Furfrou is also going to release for an event, but when and what that event remains a mystery.

Another Pokémon that appears on the loading screen, Phantump, is also from the Kalos region. Unlike Furfrou, we can better estimate that Pokémon’s arrival, which is likely to happen around Halloween. Unfortunately, there are not too many holidays that would work well for Furfrou, so we’ll probably see it as an in-between Pokémon, likely sometime in late September, early October, or November. We’ll be updating this guide when we learn more concrete information and the official event for Furfrou.