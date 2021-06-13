When is Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox consoles?

The epic Microsoft Flight Simulator will be providing its amazing visuals and stunning realization of Earth on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass very soon. Here is the exact release date of the highly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox systems.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Release Date

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be landing on July 27 for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The publisher is claiming that you should “expect the same level as depth as the PC version.”

Is a preload available?

Yes, you can now pre-install the title on Xbox Series X and S right now. Get ready for a big install, however, as the game is a hefty 83GB on PC.

Will there be official peripherals for the release?

Currently, we are unaware of any official joysticks or other peripherals for Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox yet. Microsoft claims on Xbox Wire, “We continue to work with third-party partners to bring additional peripherals to Xbox Series X|S that will enhance your immersive console experience.”

Top Gun: Maverick Content

In a clever cross-promotion, Microsoft Flight Simulator will have free content based on the Paramount Pictures film Top Gun: Maverick. It will be releasing on November 19, 2021. Microsoft says that we’ll be able to “experience first-hand what it’s like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun.”