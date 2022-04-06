When is Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming to mobile?

Both the Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles are available on consoles and PC, but the optimized version of the former is still missing from mobile. That won’t be the case for much longer though.

The Ace Attorney Twitter account announced that “Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to mobile devices later this year.” That’s pretty straightforward, although an exact date was not given. This version of the trilogy has been “optimized for mobile platforms,” which likely indicates a fully touch-based control scheme. The trilogy also includes the better graphics and sound found in the PC and console versions of the collection.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is coming to mobile devices later this year!

Featuring the first three Ace Attorney games optimized for mobile platforms and with improved image resolution and audio quality, look out for more details soon.

🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/NDMfMiy6pK — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) April 5, 2022

The tweet says to “look out for more details soon,” but there’s a good chance the release date will be in June. Why? In the same thread, it’s stated that “the existing iOS version of Ace Attorney Trilogy HD will be retired from the App Store.” Checking Capcom’s official site, that retirement is happening on June 9. It would make sense to usher in the new trilogy as the old one is removed.

Capcom also notes that this new version of the trilogy “will require a separate purchase” and that your “save data will not carry over.” As we wait for an official release date, take note of that — if you’re midway through the trilogy, it might be best to stick with the version you already have.