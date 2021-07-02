When is Rec Room coming to Android?

Rec Room hosts a number of tools that players can use to create their own content and connect with their friends. While Rec Room is arguably best experienced through the lens of a VR headset, the game is also playable through a screen mode on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, the iOS mobile version of Rec Room has proven to be quite popular — but will Android users be left out?

The Rec Room team announced in late June of 2021 that Rec Room will indeed be coming to Android devices as well, with a targeted release window of Fall 2021. Rec Room is already available for pre-register on the Google Play Store. Those who pre-register will be eligible for a number of pre-registration in-game rewards that are “worth hundreds of thousands of points.” While an exact date for its Android release is unknown as of the end of June, it will come during a period of growth for the game.

Since the release of Rec Room on iOS, the game’s audience has significantly increased, according to the team, who owes this growth to the accessibility of mobile platforms. With the game featuring full cross platform interaction and its free-to-play nature, the upcoming release of Rec Room on Android will certainly get the game’s creation and social tools in more hands. The Android announcement also comes not long after Rec Room began a compensation program for creators.